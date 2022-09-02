Insider Buying: Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Acquires $47,925.00 in Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.85 per share, for a total transaction of $47,925.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,885. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Woodward Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $92.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.09. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Woodward

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Woodward by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter worth about $761,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Woodward by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 166,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Woodward by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.