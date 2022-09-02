Insider Buying: Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Director Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) Director W Larry Cash acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,214.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $24.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.03. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCRN. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

About Cross Country Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.