Insider Buying: Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Director Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) Director W Larry Cash acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,214.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $24.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.03. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCRN. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.
About Cross Country Healthcare
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.
