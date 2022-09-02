Insider Buying: CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Insider Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Rating) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.72 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$108,000.00 ($75,524.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

