Insider Buying: CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Insider Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP – Get Rating) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.72 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$108,000.00 ($75,524.48).
CountPlus Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
About CountPlus
Read More
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for CountPlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CountPlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.