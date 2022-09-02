Insider Buying: Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) Insider Buys 11,000 Shares of Stock

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) insider Donald Young purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $19,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 559,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,897.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Better Choice Trading Down 5.5 %
Shares of Better Choice stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.41. Better Choice Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.30.
Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Better Choice in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.
