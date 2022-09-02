Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Short Interest Down 9.0% in August

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,900 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Innovid from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovid

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Innovid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Innovid in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Innovid during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Innovid during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Innovid in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovid Stock Up 1.6 %

CTV opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. Innovid has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.09 million during the quarter.

Innovid Company Profile

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

