Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.38

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.38 and traded as high as C$19.92. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$19.85, with a volume of 353,005 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INE shares. Cormark increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.77.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a PE ratio of -209.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.39.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$219.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.