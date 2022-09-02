Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.90-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE:INGR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.61. The stock had a trading volume of 997 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.92. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 68.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1,760.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 117.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Further Reading

