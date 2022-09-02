INDUS (ETR:INH) Stock Price Down 0.2%

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €21.85 ($22.30) and last traded at €22.25 ($22.70). Approximately 26,885 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.30 ($22.76).

A number of research analysts have commented on INH shares. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on INDUS in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €20.00 ($20.41) price target on INDUS in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on INDUS in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $598.43 million and a P/E ratio of 15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €22.85 and a 200-day moving average of €26.30.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

