Impossible Finance (IF) Hits Market Capitalization of $601,553.95

Impossible Finance (IF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $601,553.95 and approximately $1,030.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 83.9% against the dollar and now trades at $233.50 or 0.01168236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00828235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015786 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

