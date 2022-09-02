ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) shot up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.40. 27,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,623,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on IBRX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

About ImmunityBio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBRX. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 570,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 162,665 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 236,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 176,830 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.