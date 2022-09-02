ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) shot up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.40. 27,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,623,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on IBRX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
ImmunityBio Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio
About ImmunityBio
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
Featured Articles
