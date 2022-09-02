Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Short Interest Update

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRXGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,400 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 850,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IMRX opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. Immuneering has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.42 million and a P/E ratio of -3.07.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Immuneering had a negative net margin of 4,604.32% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immuneering will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IMRX shares. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Immuneering from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Immuneering by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Immuneering by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Immuneering by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the period. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

