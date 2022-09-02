Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Short Interest Update

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,400 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 850,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Immuneering Price Performance

IMRX opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. Immuneering has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.42 million and a P/E ratio of -3.07.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Immuneering had a negative net margin of 4,604.32% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immuneering will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immuneering

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IMRX shares. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Immuneering from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Immuneering by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Immuneering by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Immuneering by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the period. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immuneering Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.