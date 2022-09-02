Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.25

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Iluka Resources’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

Iluka Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iluka Resources

In related news, insider Thomas (Tom) O’Leary acquired 360,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$9.78 ($6.84) per share, with a total value of A$3,524,702.22 ($2,464,826.73).

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

