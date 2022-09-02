II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.77-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

II-VI Stock Down 2.5 %

IIVI traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $43.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,953,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.69. II-VI has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $75.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. II-VI had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on IIVI shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of II-VI from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.63.

In related news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $103,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,580,981.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in II-VI stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in II-VI were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

