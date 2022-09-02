IGas Energy (OTC:IGESF) Lowered to “Hold” at Investec

IGas Energy (OTC:IGESF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

IGas Energy Stock Performance

OTC IGESF opened at 0.98 on Friday. IGas Energy has a fifty-two week low of 0.36 and a fifty-two week high of 1.08.

About IGas Energy

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

