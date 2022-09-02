ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $158.11

Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $158.11 and last traded at $158.17, with a volume of 1405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ICUI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.16 and its 200-day moving average is $193.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.31). ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 86.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

