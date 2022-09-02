Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.00 million-$360.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.66 million.

Ichor Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ ICHR traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 179,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.07. Ichor has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $51.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $329.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.14 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ichor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Ichor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 232.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 525.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Further Reading

