IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.41

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$19.41 and last traded at C$19.37, with a volume of 21172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBG. Raymond James downgraded shares of IBI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities cut IBI Group from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IBI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.19.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.73. The firm has a market cap of C$604.63 million and a PE ratio of 29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.79.

IBI Group ( TSE:IBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$126.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$119.13 million. Research analysts expect that IBI Group Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

