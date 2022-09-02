Hypersign identity Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15,926.00 (HID)

Hypersign identity (HID) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last week, Hypersign identity has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Hypersign identity coin can now be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. Hypersign identity has a total market capitalization of $42,129.76 and approximately $15,926.00 worth of Hypersign identity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,587.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,616.68 or 0.08011242 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002261 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00820193 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015684 BTC.
About Hypersign identity
Hypersign identity’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,000 coins. Hypersign identity’s official Twitter account is @hypersignchain.
Hypersign identity Coin Trading
