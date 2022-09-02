Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $340.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HNTIF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Hunting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Hunting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($4.83) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Investec raised shares of Hunting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Hunting from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Hunting Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HNTIF opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. Hunting has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.26.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

