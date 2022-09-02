Humanco Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCOW) Short Interest Update

Humanco Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the July 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Humanco Acquisition Stock Performance

HMCOW opened at $0.14 on Friday. Humanco Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humanco Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMCOW. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Humanco Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Humanco Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Humanco Acquisition by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,806,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 311,899 shares in the last quarter.

