Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Gap Up to $4.10

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $4.26. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 2,877 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 97.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

