HSBC Downgrades Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) to Hold

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 862 ($10.42) to GBX 834 ($10.08) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 610 ($7.37) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $741.33.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

Barratt Developments stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

