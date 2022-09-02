Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $12.57. 7,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 15,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF stock. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

