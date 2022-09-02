HOPR Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One HOPR coin can now be purchased for $0.0704 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges. HOPR has a total market cap of $14.98 million and $725,827.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HOPR has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00028983 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00084727 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00040879 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000160 BTC.

HOPR Profile

HOPR is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOPR’s official website is hoprnet.org/pt.

HOPR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

