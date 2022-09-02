HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.64-$1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $820.00 million-$830.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $822.37 million.

HireRight Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE HRT traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,442. HireRight has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $222.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on HRT. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HireRight to $18.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of HireRight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HireRight presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.63.

In other HireRight news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc acquired 467,884 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $6,980,829.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,918,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,827,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HireRight news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc acquired 467,884 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $6,980,829.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,918,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,827,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark F. Dzialga acquired 6,805 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,069.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,752.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 996,276 shares of company stock valued at $14,740,328.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in HireRight by 128.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the second quarter valued at about $416,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HireRight by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,430 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HireRight by 45.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares during the period.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

