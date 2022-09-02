Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 217,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 91,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Highland Copper Stock Down 12.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$51.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.61.

Highland Copper Company Profile

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. It owns the Copperwood copper project; and the White Pine copper project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

