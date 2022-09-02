High Note Wealth LLC Sells 2,223 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

High Note Wealth LLC decreased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 81.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.56. 5,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,566. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.58 and a 200 day moving average of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $118.38 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.83%.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $924,582.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,429 shares of company stock worth $2,538,656. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LEA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lear to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Lear to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.60.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

