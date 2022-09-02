High Note Wealth LLC Sells 13,167 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

High Note Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,167 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,807 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,971 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,536 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,106,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after buying an additional 1,533,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $95,257,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,253. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.40. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

