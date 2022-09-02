High Note Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

High Note Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,687 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGP. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 208.7% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPGP traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,652. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $97.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.99.

