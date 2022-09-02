High Note Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

High Note Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,226 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,422. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $51.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.40.

