High Note Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.33. 2,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,367. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.07. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHKP. Barclays lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

