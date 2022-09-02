High Note Wealth LLC Buys 3,915 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.1% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,854,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,346,000 after acquiring an additional 177,490 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 67,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 463,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 41,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,971,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.29.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Argus cut their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

