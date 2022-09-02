High Note Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,755,250. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of -79.79 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.86. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.24.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,902 shares of company stock worth $764,018. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

