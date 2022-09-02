High Note Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snowflake Stock Performance
Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,755,250. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of -79.79 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.86. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,902 shares of company stock worth $764,018. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Snowflake Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snowflake (SNOW)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.