Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $11.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of HT opened at $9.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.10. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 23.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.