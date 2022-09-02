Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $11.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on HT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.
Hersha Hospitality Trust Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of HT opened at $9.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.10. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
Institutional Trading of Hersha Hospitality Trust
Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.
