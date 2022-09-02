Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.27

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.27 and traded as low as $2.64. Heritage Insurance shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 74,117 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRTG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Insider Activity

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $163.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.69 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 28.07% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heritage Insurance news, CFO Kirk Lusk purchased 10,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 834,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 112,331 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

