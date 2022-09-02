Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Up to $40.96

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.96, but opened at $42.63. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $43.01, with a volume of 1,705 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 8.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average of $43.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 23.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

