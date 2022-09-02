Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Issues Earnings Results

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $1.96, Briefing.com reports. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hello Group updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Hello Group Price Performance

Shares of Hello Group stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78. Hello Group has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $825.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group

About Hello Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hello Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Hello Group in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hello Group in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 62.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

