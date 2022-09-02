Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) rose 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 106,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,963,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HL shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 290.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,683,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,244 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 325.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,801,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202,053 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,451,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,466,000 after buying an additional 3,534,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 904.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,662,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,062,000 after buying an additional 3,297,791 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

