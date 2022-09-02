Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 23,115 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $9.94.

Health Assurance Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Assurance Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,887,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after buying an additional 261,245 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,374,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,859 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,751 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,764,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 468,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Health Assurance Acquisition Company Profile

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

