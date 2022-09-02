Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) Short Interest Update

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 133,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Health Assurance Acquisition Price Performance

HAAC opened at $9.95 on Friday. Health Assurance Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Get Health Assurance Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Assurance Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAAC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Assurance Acquisition Company Profile

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.