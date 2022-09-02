Head-To-Head Analysis: Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) versus ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM)

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) and ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Certara and ChannelAdvisor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Certara alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Certara $286.10 million 8.67 -$13.27 million ($0.06) -258.67 ChannelAdvisor $167.73 million 2.53 $47.22 million $1.29 11.44

ChannelAdvisor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Certara. Certara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChannelAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Certara 0 1 6 0 2.86 ChannelAdvisor 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Certara and ChannelAdvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Certara currently has a consensus price target of $26.57, suggesting a potential upside of 71.21%. ChannelAdvisor has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.38%. Given Certara’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Certara is more favorable than ChannelAdvisor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.4% of Certara shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of ChannelAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Certara shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of ChannelAdvisor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Certara and ChannelAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Certara -3.14% 4.26% 2.95% ChannelAdvisor 23.74% 7.11% 5.46%

Risk & Volatility

Certara has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChannelAdvisor has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ChannelAdvisor beats Certara on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Certara

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc. provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development. The company also provides related technology-enabled services to guide its customers' new drugs through the regulatory submission process and into the market. Its technology-enabled services include mechanistic biosimulation, empirical biosimulation, drug development and regulatory strategy, clinical pharmacology, model-based meta-analysis, regulatory writing and medical communications, regulatory operations, and market access. Further, company offers software, comprising mechanistic biosimulation platform, empirical PK/PD biosimulation platform, data standardization and compliance software, scientific informatics platform, clinical outcomes databases for biosimulation, authoring and management of regulatory submissions platform, and market access communication platform. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and academic and government institutions. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Japan, the Philippines, India, Australia, and China. Certara Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About ChannelAdvisor

(Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales. Its suite of solutions includes various platform modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces, and allows brands and distributors to manage purchase orders, shipment notifications, stock quantities, and invoices for multiple retail dropship partners; Digital Marketing module that creates, manages, and evaluates advertising using a variety of ad formats across multiple channels; Shoppable Media module that allows brands to provide web visitors to purchase using dynamic links to in-stock retail product pages or carts, or with information on where products can be purchased from local retail stores; and Brand Analytics module, which helps brands for e-commerce channels with actionable insights into how products are performing across thousands of retailer websites and marketplaces. Its customers include online businesses of brands and retailers, as well as advertising agencies that use its solutions on behalf of their clients. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.