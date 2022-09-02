HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,963 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,726 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $11,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,948,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,315 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,108.6% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,387,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776,659 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,062,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,826,000 after purchasing an additional 171,869 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,573,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,573,000 after purchasing an additional 345,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,605,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,096,000 after purchasing an additional 69,074 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:HDB opened at $61.77 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.5805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

