Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $135.00

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 137.97 ($1.67), with a volume of 79505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.50 ($1.67).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.54) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

Harworth Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 153.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 161.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £445.61 million and a PE ratio of 465.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harworth Group

Harworth Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Alastair Lyons CBE bought 32,034 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £48,691.68 ($58,834.80). In other Harworth Group news, insider Alastair Lyons CBE bought 32,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £48,691.68 ($58,834.80). Also, insider Lynda Shillaw purchased 19,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £30,021.66 ($36,275.57). Insiders have purchased a total of 68,620 shares of company stock worth $10,366,264 in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.