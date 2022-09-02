Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.11-$1.23 EPS.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

HBI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 244,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CL King cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $384,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $325,000. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 31.7% in the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 19,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 14.1% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

