Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.11-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.45 billion-$6.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.85 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.27-$0.32 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CL King decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.73.
Hanesbrands Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 239,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,192. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.
Hanesbrands Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $384,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $325,000. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 31.7% during the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 19,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 14.1% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.