Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2022

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.11-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.45 billion-$6.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.85 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.27-$0.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CL King decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 239,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,192. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $384,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $325,000. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 31.7% during the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 19,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 14.1% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

