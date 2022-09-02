Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Shares Down 0.6%

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 74 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 76.50 ($0.92). Approximately 7,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 12,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77 ($0.93).

Gusbourne Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.89, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.48 million and a P/E ratio of -10.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.94.

Gusbourne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling wines in the United Kingdom. The company has 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gusbourne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gusbourne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.