Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Sold by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP decreased its holdings in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,054 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Guild were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guild by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 904,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after buying an additional 77,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Guild in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Guild from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Guild Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GHLD opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. Guild Holdings has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $287.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.33 million. Guild had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 24.94%. Analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Guild

(Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

