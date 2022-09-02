Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.97-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.52. 13,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,196. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of -0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

GO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.80.

In related news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $94,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $945,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,870.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $94,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,598 shares in the company, valued at $699,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,822 shares of company stock valued at $12,922,568. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 15.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 27.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 66.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 210,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after buying an additional 84,196 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.