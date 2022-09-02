Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Greif updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.90-$8.10 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.90-8.10 EPS.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of GEF stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.46. 3,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,412. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. Greif has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Greif Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEF. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Greif in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greif has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other Greif news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $228,751.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,313,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,017,284.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,581 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,288. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 326.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 193.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 19.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Greif by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

